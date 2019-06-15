One person dead after boating incident on Lake Champlain

Vermont State Police say one person is dead after a boating incident on Lake Champlain.

At this time it is unclear what caused the death, or what happened to the boat.

Police say they got reports of the overturned boat near Stave Island in South Hero around 11:30 Saturday morning.

Crews brought the person to shore at White's Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Mallets Bay Fire Rescue, Colchester Police, Grand Isle Sheriffs Department, South Hero Fire and Rescue and the Vermont State Police responded to the scene.

Police say one other person who was on board the boat at the time was accounted for.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

