Police say human remains were found in the debris of a house fire in Granville.

Fire crews responded to the home at 210 Post Office Hill Rd. around 4:30 Sunday morning.

When Police, and investigators arrived, the fire department said there was one resident, Nathan Twitchell, 37, who was unaccounted for.

The human remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Exmainer for a positive identification.

An investigation is on-going.