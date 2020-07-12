One person shot in Brattleboro

A man is under arrest and one person is taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night.

Police say while they were conducting an investigation in the parking lot of a local business around 8:00 p.m., they heard gunshots from a neighboring hotel.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered a person had been shot. That person was eventually taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Police arrested 22 year old Emmanuel Tenner of Natchez, Mississippi. The suspected weapon was recovered as well.