One-two punch of snow arrives in our region

Snow is moving into northern New England.

A messy two-day storm begins Thursday, so you can expect to see snow, sleet and rain no matter where you are.

It could bring up to a foot in some places across northern New England.

Over in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo is asking drivers to be careful and says road crews are prepared.

Crews with the State Department of Transportation say they have almost 4,000 supervisors available statewide and that regional crews have already started prepping.

We're told all available equipment will be ready to go at any time.

Cuomo says departments like the Environmental Conservation, New York State Police and Office of Parks and Recreation are on alert and are monitoring the storm.