OneCare Vermont pitches $1.3B budget plan

A group of hospitals, medical providers and doctors is looking for more than $1.3 billion from the state to grow the state's all-payer health care system.

OneCare Vermont pitched its plan Wednesday afternoon in Montpelier to the Green Mountain Care Board, the state's health care oversight committee.

Health care officials say across the state, the cost of health care is increasing at an unsustainable rate.

The idea of the state's new all-payer model is to save money in the long run by having people go to the doctor on a regular basis instead of when they need emergency treatment.

Through OneCare, hospitals and doctors are paid a flat fee instead of reimbursements for treatments.

OneCare officials say the more people they enroll in the program, the more effective it will be.

Right now, there are 160,000 people enrolled. OneCare wants to grow that number to 250,000.

State regulators will vote on the final budget plan in December.