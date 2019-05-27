Online clothing rental business booming

Urban Outfitters is getting into the clothing rental business. The fashion company follows Rent the Runway and other retailers that already rent clothing to customers for a monthly subscription price.

"We're in an economy where everyone shares everything. You share bikes with city bike, you share Ubers, you share your house with Airbnb, so clothing is kind of the next frontier," said Charisse Jones, a business reporter for USA Today.

The online clothing rental market is expected to reach $1.85 billion worldwide by 2023, according to Allied Market Research.

Jones tells CBS that social media is partly responsible for the trend.

"People want to have a different outfit for every Instagram shot, right?" she said.

The price for a monthly subscription ranges from about $50 for American Eagle to $88 for Urban Outfitters to $160 for Rent the Runway. Consumers get to pick several items and return them by the end of the month.

"Urban Outfitters is charging $88 to get six items a month. So, that's a really good price as opposed to going out and buying all those things and then not wearing them that often, so it makes sense for a lot of consumers," Jones said.

Fashion experts say the key is to find a brand that has styles you think work for you.