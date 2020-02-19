Online renewal option coming for Vt. driver's licenses

Changes are coming to help you avoid those long lines and wait times at the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles. Officials hope by spring, you'll be able to renew your driver's license online. Our Scott Fleishman has more.

Currently, you can mail in your renewal when you get your notice or go into your branch office, but a third option is on its way.

Being able to renew your license online was made possible by the new credentialing system the Vermont DMV rolled out last year. With that system, licenses are produced from a secure location instead of the DMV.

You still need to go into a DMV and get your photo taken once every nine years.

But between photos, to renew your license, all you have to do is go to the DMV's website.

"We are always going to want customers to come to a branch office and we will always welcome them to our branch office, but we also have Vermonters who want the convenience of online services and we're simply advancing to that," said Wanda Minoli, the commissioner of the Vt. DMV.

Right now, they're working out the final bugs, but officials say if all goes well, the online option could be available by late March or early April.

The DMV is also launching a new online system for its commercial vehicle operations. That system is set to launch in May. Click here to sign up for email alerts about the CVO upgrade.