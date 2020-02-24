Ontario town's hotel used for coronavirus quarantine

A coronavirus quarantine is underway in the nearby Ontario town of Cornwall with tourists evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

Cornwall is about is about 12-miles from Massena, New York, on the opposite side of the St. Lawrence River. The town has 40,000 full-time residents, but now has an additional 129-more -- Canadian tourists evacuated from Japan.

They arrived Friday at the NAV Centre, a hotel and conference center in Cornwall, and were escorted off the bus and inside. Workers caring for them could be seen wearing white jackets and medical masks. The quarantine will last 14-days. So far, no one at the NAV Centre is exhibiting any coronavirus symptoms.

Massena residents like Karl Sergoson say they are a little nervous. "I wasn't excited about it coming that close to us, but with the two week sabbatical they make them all stay off our area, outside of town. I guess it will be alright," she said. "I don't think something will come across the border, but you never know."

