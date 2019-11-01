Open enrollment starting for Vermont Health Connect

The enrollment period is now open for people who want to sign up for health insurance plans through Vermont Health Connect, the state's health insurance marketplace.

Open enrollment begins Friday and runs through Dec. 15.

During open enrollment new customers can sign up for health and dental insurance plans for the coming year and existing customers can change their current plans. Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2020.

Vermonters are encouraged to sign up online, by telephone, or in-person with the help of specially trained helpers.

Most Vermonters who enroll in qualified health plans through Vermont Health Connect qualify for financial help.

Vermonters can find out if they qualify for financial help and select the best health insurance plan for themselves by using the plan comparison tool available on the website.

