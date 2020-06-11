Opening date of Colchester Causeway delayed

The opening date for the Colchester Causeway has been pushed back.

What was supposed to be a May 24 completion date will now be September 8.

Several things pushed the date back, like early snow and freezing last year. Then in March, coronavirus stopped construction, as well.

Crews are now working to reinforce and support the path and resurfacing it.

Although the popular path is closed for the summer, Colchester Parks and Recreation is encouraging people to use other area resources.

"There's lots of different paths and recreational outlets in Vermont and we're very fortunate to live in a state that has all of those amenities, for instance, you have the Burlington Bike Path that is really close by," said Glen Cuttitta of Colchester Parks and Recreation.

Contractors began work again on Monday.