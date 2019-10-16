Opportunities for municipal reps to learn from the state

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources wants to put the power and the money in your hands or at least get you involved.

The agency says its seventh annual Municipal Day is a chance for municipal reps to learn from the state during workshops. Topics include grant opportunities, river corridor protection, automated wood heat, recycling regulations and environmental protection.

The events are hitting the road again this year. Trainings kick off Oct. 23 with a sold-out event in Springfield, but registration for the other locations is open for just a few more days.

On Friday, Oct. 25, Montpelier Municipal Day will be held at 1 National Life Drive.

Thursday, Oct. 31, it will be at 88 Merchants Row in Rutland.

A week later, Nov. 7, Essex Junction's Municipal Day will be at 111 West Street.

Click here for agendas, workshop descriptions and more.