Options for seniors when it's time to hang up the car keys

When to take the car keys from seniors can be a difficult conversation. There's no upper age limit for drivers in Vermont to have a license but the DMV in many cases will require older drivers to do vision tests -- or a clinical exam -- to make sure they aren't putting themselves or others at risk.

Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin is one of the locations that offers assessments for seniors year-round. Occupational Therapist Hannah Beatty and Denise, a CVMC staff member, demonstrated how the assessment works.

Beatty sees at least one patient a week here at the rehab who may need to hang up their car keys. She starts by testing visual function, checking to see if her patient has at least the 20/40 vision required by Vermont law to drive.

She the tests their cognitive function, looking at memory, attention, and ability to multitask.

And finally there are tests for physical function -- seeing how a patient moves.

Based on what she sees, she can send patients to the UVM Medical Center for the second part -- the on-road test -- or tell them they need some rehab. She can also send a recommendation to their doctor that their license be medically-suspended. Beatty says that moment can be emotional for patients.

"People cry, people walk out," she said. "It can take someone's independence away if they don't have the ability to drive, especially in rural Vermont where we don't have a lot of transportation options. But really what I'm taking into consideration is the community safety aspect."

Beatty says a driver who can't react quickly, can't see well, or can't remember things, puts others on the road at risk. She often refers seniors to the Central Vermont Council on Aging for help figuring out their transportation options.

"It's a real hard decision to make," said the council's Jeanne Kern. She says they work with local transportation agencies and volunteers to help seniors get where they need to go. Often, they need a couple days notice to make rides happen. Still, Kern says it's vital that seniors don't feel isolated.

"We realize that it's helpful to get people to their medical appointments. However, there's more to life than going to the doctor so we would like people to get out of their homes," Kern said.

Beatty says it's important for family members to watch out for signs that someone may be at risk. "If you're having more difficulty than you were before cognitively, then maybe it's time to get checked out," she said.

If you want to get a clinical driving assessment, you'll need a doctor's referral.