Orange Lives Matter protest after James Alger was hit by a car while working

The funeral for James Alger, the flagger, who died last week when he was hit by a car is being held Saturday, September 1, in Swanton.

The 38-year-old from Barre, was on the job last weekend in New Haven when he was hit by a car. He later succumbed to his injures and died at the UVM Medical Center.

The driver of that car, 49-year-old Jennifer Bergevin, is facing multiple charges including DUI.

On Saturday, September 21st, road workers will be assembling on the state house lawn for an Orange Lives Matter protest. They are looking for legislation that would enable stronger enforcement in work zones and stricter penalties for traffic violations.