Orange salvage yard fined for operating without state permit

A Washington County man is facing fines for operating a salvage yard without a state permit.

Agency of Natural Resources officials say Walter Renfrew, owner of the Cherokee Connection repair shop in Orange, was fined $7,500 for operating what amounted to a salvage yard.

Inspectors two years ago visited the Cutler Corner Road property and found an active salvage yard. Although they say Renfrew later got a permit, it expired back in September and he never applied for a new one.

Officials say hazardous fluids from junk cars can contaminate drinking water and cause other environmental damage.

Salvage yards are required to have both valid municipal and state permits to operate.