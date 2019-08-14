Order sought to let unvaccinated NY students attend school

A judge in New York has declined to immediately rule on whether to let unvaccinated children go back to school as their parents challenge the state's elimination of religious exemptions to vaccines.

The state requires all students to be vaccinated, but until recently made an exception for those whose parents objected on religious grounds.

On Wednesday, lawyers for some of the parents sought an order that would block the change from being enforced. There was no immediate decision.

Hundreds of parents and children dressed in white packed the hearing and lined up around the Albany courthouse in support of the request.

Lawmakers did away with the nonmedical exemptions in June following the biggest measles outbreak in more than 25 years. More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in New York.

