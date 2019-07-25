Organ donors honored with 'Tree of Life'

A new memorial installed Thursday at the UVM Medical Center honors organ donors in Vermont.

There are 38 leaves right now on this "Tree of Life," representing donors over the past several years. If you look at the leaves, you can see their and their families' names.

The health department says one person can donate up to eight lifesaving organs.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the sister of a Vermont man whose decision saved other lives after his own was over.

"His smile honestly lit up a room," Danielle McCann-Tam said.

That's how she remembers her brother, Adam Reynolds. The 27-year-old from Milton died unexpectedly in May 2017. But some of him still lives on in the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys he donated to others in need of transplants, forever changing six lives.

"Two of them were actually able to walk their daughters down the aisle. So without my brother's gift, that probably wouldn't have happened," McCann-Tam said.

She's sharing their story to encourage more people to sign up.

Research shows 95 percent of Americans are in favor of becoming organ donors but only 58 percent are registered.

In Vermont, there's been a push to get people signed up as they renew their driver's licenses and it's working. In 2012, just 160,000 were on the list or about 20 percent of Vermonters. This year, it's up to 320,000 or about half of the state's population.

"To be able to see this actually gives them hope that it is happening here," said Dr. Stephen Leffler, the interim president of the UVM Medical Center.

The medical center says the Tree of Life installed inside the hospital is a message to those waiting for transplants. And it honors those who have donated.

"What they've done is so inspiring. At a time of unimaginable grief and loss, they've made the decision to help someone else," Leffler said. "It really represents the best of our communities."

Reynolds' family went a step further, installing a bench outside the hospital encouraging others to donate life, as well, so that the two sons Reynolds had know their father saved lives.

"I think they think of him as a hero," McCann-Tam said.

The health department says as of April, 68 people in Vermont were waiting for an organ or tissue donation.

Anyone can become an organ donor. Click here to find out how you can register.

As for this Tree of Life, it can hold 80 leaves. Once it's full, leaves will come down and be given to the families.