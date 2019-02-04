Organic farming is on the rise

More and more farmers around the country are getting their farms certified organic.

The latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the number of organic farms in the United States increased 56 percent from 2011 to 2016.

Eric Seitz has been working a 17 acre organic farm in Burlington for 14 years. In the winter, he brings Pitchfork Farm indoors.

Seitz said going organic has really changed the bottom line.

"Our product was just not moving as fast. And so, just from an economic standpoint, spending the money to be certified organic has allowed us to increase our sales, particularly to the local grocery stores," Seitz said.

Seitz is one of the many farmers who have recognized the growing market for organic.

According to Pew Research Center, U.S. farms and ranches sold almost $7.6 billion in organic products in 2016. That's more than double the sales in 2011.

Vermont has the largest share of organic acreage, eleven percent of the country's 1.25 million farm acres. While California has the most organic farms, New York comes in second with more than 1,000 farms. Vermont is eighth with more than 550 organic farms.

Pitchfork Farm distributes its produce to many restaurants in the Burlington area including at The Great Northern.

"A lot of the public is looking for organic foods," bartender and manager Colin Walish said.

On top of being good for the environment, Walish said there's a practical reason for choosing organic.

"We like to ferment a lot of foods. And if there's herbicides or pesticides on the produce, it really inhibits fermentation," Walish said.

Seitz said the yearly inspections to maintain the organic certification is worth it.

"There's just no other way we would do it," Seitz said.

