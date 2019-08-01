Organizers finally cancel troubled Woodstock 50 festival

Woodstock 50 is officially canceled.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the troubled festival that hit a series of setbacks in the last four months won't take place next month.

The three-day festival was originally scheduled for Aug. 16-18, but holdups included permit denials and the loss of a financial partner and a production company.

Last week Jay-Z, Dead & Company and John Fogerty announced they wouldn't perform at the event after organizers said it was moving to Maryland from New York.

The original Woodstock, a festival pushing the message of peace, love and music, was a seminal, groundbreaking event in 1969 that featured performances by Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, Joan Baez, the Who and other iconic acts.

