Organizers get ready for annual Penguin Plunge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) It's time for vermonters to jump into freezing water for a good cause.
The Penguin Plunge is this weekend at the Burlington waterfront.
Seems crazy, but every year hundreds take a dip into Lake Champlain to raise money for the Special Olympics.
This year is the 25th annual event with 1300 people expected.
The pre-plunge starts at 11 a.m. Thursday and gives organizers a chance to test the water ahead of the plunge and register last-minute plungers.
It's expected to start at noon on Saturday and Channel 3's Avery Powell will be there to get everyone excited to go!