Organizers get ready for annual Penguin Plunge

It's time for vermonters to jump into freezing water for a good cause.

The Penguin Plunge is this weekend at the Burlington waterfront.

Seems crazy, but every year hundreds take a dip into Lake Champlain to raise money for the Special Olympics.

This year is the 25th annual event with 1300 people expected.

The pre-plunge starts at 11 a.m. Thursday and gives organizers a chance to test the water ahead of the plunge and register last-minute plungers.

It's expected to start at noon on Saturday and Channel 3's Avery Powell will be there to get everyone excited to go!