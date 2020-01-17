Organizers of bike ride honoring NH crash victims thank state

A group that organized a big memorial bike ride in New Hampshire following the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a collision with a pickup truck is presenting the state agencies that helped out with a custom-made, wooden U.S. flag.

The flag is etched with the victims' names from the June crash in Randolph.

A presentation by the Ride for Fallen 7 Foundation is scheduled for Jan. 23 at the state Incident Planning and Operations Center, where the flag will be displayed.

The building houses agencies from the safety and transportation departments.

