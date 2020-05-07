Organizers working on non-traditional event to commemorate the Battle of Plattsburgh

A naval battle that usually gets a big, in-person commemoration is sailing a different kind of ship this year.

The Battle of Plattsburgh took place on Lake Champlain in September of 1814. To keep a commemoration going during the pandemic, organizers are working on a non-traditional event.

The 1814 Commemoration Inc. announced the launch of their new non-profit group that is focused on planning.

There will be social media posts, videos of past events, historical talks and contests for both adults and children.