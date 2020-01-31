Orleans County couple charged with torching their home

An Orleans County couple are facing arson charges after their house burned down last year.

The fire on Covered Bridge Road in Irasburg happened last November. Fire officials originally thought it was accidental, started by a cigarette falling on paper towels used to clean up a fuel oil spill. There were no injuries but the house was a total loss

But on Friday, authorities charged Roger and Teresa Guay with intentionally setting the fire.

They're due in court next month to face charges of first-degree arson, conspiracy and insurance fraud.