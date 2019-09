A pair of Orleans County burglars had a busy night stealing ATM machines Sunday.

It happened at Boutin's Mini Mart in Troy. Police say the pair forced their way into the convenience store around 11:30 p.m., grabbed the ATM and took off in a Chevy Silverado.

Police say the same suspects also attempted to take an ATM at Jay Peak Resort but only ended up damaging it.

