An orphaned bear cub has been rescued by a Vermont Game Warden.

We're told multiple people called about a small black cub on the side of the Stratton Mountain Access Road Thursday.

Local police watched the cub until Warden Kyle Isherwood got there. He took the bear to the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire.

Experts say don't take baby animals out of the wild, call if you think they need help.

We're told the bear cub is doing well, especially after he got some formula!