Orwell debates future of town hall

It's been a tradition for generations -- residents of Orwell coming to the town hall for Town Meeting Day. Built in 1842, the hall sits right in the heart of the village, but should it remain there?

Mike Audet, the Orwell town moderator calls the meeting to order.

It's quintessential Vermont. Discussions about more gravel for the back roads, to money allotted to various nonprofits like the the 60 Plus Club of Orwell.

But this year there's double the number of people showing up to the meeting. They're here to decide if the old building should be torn down to make room for school improvements.

The Orwell Village School is right next door. They also use the town hall. Neither building is handicap accessible, so right now the school students actually walk from the school for lunch and indoor exercise.

"When it comes in regard to this building versus a new building, no decision has been made. We don't even know if we can take this building down yet, it's not been decided," said Peter Stone with the Slate Valley Union School District.

No decisions have been made, but Jean Audet, the wife of the town moderator, has made up her mind -- save the building and renovate it. A cost of at least $1.5 million. "I think it's a very historical building that needs to be saved and restored and not to be torn down," she said.

"I personally would like to see this building gone-- parking lot here. I would like to see an addition to the school 'cause we do need a gym and a decent cafeteria," said Francis Bradish.

Two sides, two opinions, and Democracy in action on Town Meeting Day.