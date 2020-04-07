Osprey watching perfect respite for Arrowhead Lake resident

Michelle Osgood has turned off the TV and tuned out the coronavirus. She has something else to occupy her time -- ospreys.

"And my picture window is right there so it's a great view," Osgood said. A birds eye view of two nesting osprey just a 100-feet from her home. "There it is with a stick."

The nest is on the Georgia side of Arrowhead Lake.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Have you always been a birder?

Michelle Osgood: No. I'm actually afraid of birds, believe it or not.

She says as a kid she and her brother got attacked by a blue jay.

Reporter Joe Carroll: So how are you doing now?

Michelle Osgood: I'm doing ok.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Small steps.

Ospreys breed for life and they tend to come back to the same location every year. The male just arrived on Thursday and the female on Saturday. Osgood says it's quite a treat and that they're usually there until mid-September. "The nest gets bigger than that, it gets much higher," she said.

She gets strength from a letter she found from the former owner when she was renovating the cabin. They are the words of Meeri Zetterstom, an avid birder who helped bring back the osprey after near extinction from DDT, a pesticide that's now banned in the U.S.

"These are Meeri Zetterstom's words," Osgood said, reading the note. "'Very often I ask myself why osprey mean so much to me. What I think, osprey give me peace of mind. I forget my struggle in life.'"

Zetterstrom found solace with the birds after her husband, Kurt, had died.

"And that was the end of the letter I found. So, I'm trying to care of her osprey," Osgood said.

The osprey appear do be doing quite well, along with Osgood.

Reporter Joe Carroll: I don't think you are afraid of birds anymore.

Michelle Osgood: I don't think so!

A story taking flight and landing perfectly.