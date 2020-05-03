Out of state visitors say they're following quarantine order

Part of Governor Phil Scott's Stay Home, Stay Safe order, called for anyone coming to Vermont, from out of state, quarantine for 14 days. WCAX News spoke with people who have come to their second home in the Green Mountains, to avoid coronavirus hot spots.

Aileen Gleason from Long Island, New York, has owned property in Quechee since 2004, and came to Vermont on March 18th to avoid the outbreak in the city. Gleason says shes followed all of the Governor's directives.

"It protects all of us. We respected it when we came up." Gleason said.

"You can sometimes get a reaction from driving a car that has New York plates. Sometimes we want to put a sign in there that says we've been quarantined and we've here for six weeks now, but generally people are really nice."

At Jake's Quechee Market, you could find many cars with out of state plates on Sunday.

"I look at license plates more than I used to, and I kind of think in my head, hmmm. I try not to judge, but like, why are you here?" Beth Ziegler of Hartland said.

Ziegler says many people have second homes in the area, and if people isolate for 14 days, she is ok with them being there.

"You just don't know if everyone takes it as seriously as they should and it's unfair to the people who live here, honestly," Ziegler said.

Callie Nelson and Jenkins Marshall left New York City for his family's cabin on March 12th.

"Most of our neighbors know us and respect that we have been respectful of them and understand that there really is no other alternative," they said.

At the Killington Market, a store employee says there have been many out of state shoppers, but it was primarily Vermonters in the parking lot on Sunday.

"I have heard some of the local people express concern about it. They don't really know that some of these people have been here for 30 days and stuff, they just see an out of state plate, said Dave French of the Killington Market

"If you own property here, that's one thing. If you don't own property here I think it's best just to wait until things settle down," said Katie Mcfadden of Killington.