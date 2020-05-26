Outback Steakhouse in South Burlington closes up shop

Outback Steakhouse in South Burlington is officially closed.

Officials with Bloomin' Brands, the owner of the restaurant, say they closed because their lease expired.

We're told their last day of business was on Sunday and that all employees will receive severance.

"We've enjoyed being part of the community and thank everyone for their support over the past 20 years," they say in a statement.

For questions about gift cards, you can call 813-282-1224, extension 3033 or email giftcardteam@bloominbrands.com