Outbreak at 2 Burlington senior facilities tops 82 residents, 50 staff

Vermont health officials say there are now over 80 residents that have tested positive for the coronavirus at two Burlington senior facilities that have seen the worst outbreaks.

At Birchwood Terrace , 45 residents have tested positive along with 23 employees. One resident there has died.

And at Burlington Health and Rehab, 37 residents and 27 staff have tested positive. Eight residents there died.

It took days, but after outbreaks were confirmed at both facilities, the state agreed to test everyone who works and lives at both of them.

