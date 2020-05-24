Outdoor recreation store sales surge as Vermonters explore state

Vermonters are turning to their own backyards for outdoor recreation, and one sports store in Stowe is cashing in.

While they may not see as many tourists this year, Umiak Outdoor Outfitters says they've never been busier. They've been doing curb-side pick-up during the pandemic, but they opened up their store with some precautions this weekend.

Steve Brownlee, the owner of the shop, says the warm weather has been bringing people out, and they've already exceeded last years sales numbers.

"Folks have been renting Canoes with us, buying Canoes," he said, "we've probably sold more Canoes, this season so far then we've sold last season all together."

Brownlee hopes that business will continue at this pace as we get into even warmer temperatures.

