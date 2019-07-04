Outhouse race a key attraction in Bristol celebrations

In addition to fireworks and parades this Fourth of July, the community of Bristol continued a unique, long-standing tradition. Our Dom Amato visited the annual outhouse races.

"I don't think there is a strategy. It's just go, avoid potholes, and don't stop," said Lucas Allen of New Haven.

Independence Day in Bristol just wouldn't be the same without the 41st Annual Outhouse Race.

"You hold onto the back of this outhouse and you push it as fast as you can down the road, try to beat the other outhouses," said Jameson Sylvia of Ripton.

Hundreds lined West Street to cheer on and encourage the teams, which included two people pushing and one person riding in the one-of-a-kind contraptions on wheels.

"I'm rooting for number 26, the boys football team," said Audrey Hendee of Starksboro.

And no holiday celebration would be complete without plenty of food, games, and of course, a parade. Firetrucks, horses and a quick political statement were just some of what was featured in this year's festivities.

But for many in Bristol, this 4th of July means catching up with old friends and enjoying time with one another in the community. "The food, the music -- It's just traditional, it's a traditional day," said Sally Dwire of New Haven.

"I love it. I love all the sense of community and people you see -- sometimes you only see once a year -- so it's great," said Audrey Hendee of Starksboro.