Outright Vermont raises record amount

12 teams of 152 participants proved they're willing to move mountains or in this case, fire trucks for LGBTQ youth.

Outright Vermont raised a record-breaking $122,000 during the organizations annual Fire Truck Pull. This year is Outright Vermont's 30th birthday so the staff has big plans for the money raised.

They say over the next couple of years they're making a commitment to expand programming and training to every corner of the state, from Rutland County to the Northeast Kingdom.

"In 2019, there is a ton of scrutiny still on a national level around what it means to be LGBTQ, and we know that what helps make it better are clear messages of support from adults and peers, and they are out here doing it today," said Dana Kaplan of Outright Vermont.

'Team Transparent' raised the most money, more than 25-thousand-dollars. It's a team comprised of parents of trans and gender-questioning youth. Members say they want to make sure their kids and kids like them across Vermont know they're supported and celebrated.