Over 1 million gallons of non-disinfected wastewater released into Lake Champlain

1.4 million gallons of treated -- but not disinfected water and storm runoff was discharged into Lake Champlain following Friday night's storm. Officials say there was over 2 inches of rain in Burlington in 12 hours.

Burlington Public Works says it appears the disinfection tank ran out of bleach faster than it should have. The employee on site during the storm was able to switch supplies and restore disinfection for the remainder of the storm.

Due to the issue, for about 50 minutes, the treated, but not fully disinfected wet weather flow was released a half mile into the Lake past the breakwater. There now may be higher levels of bacteria in the nearby water, so the city is advising against swimming at Blanchard Beach, Oakledge Cove, the Blodgett Access and Perkins Pier for 48 hours.

Construction upgrades on disinfection equipment is scheduled for this year.

