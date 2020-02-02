Over 100 animals seized from Brandon farm

120 farm and domestic animals have been seized and removed from a property in Brandon.

Police have charged William M. Hegarty, 54, of Brandon with two counts of animal cruelty.

Officers of the Brandon Police Department, Rutland County Sheriff's Office and Vermont Fish and Wildlife executed a search warrant on Friday at 671 Kimball Road.

Numerous agencies assisted including the Humane Society of the United States, Rutland County Humane Society, The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, and the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association.

Vermont State Veterinarian, Dr. Kristin Haas says there were multiple types of fowl on the property, as well as horses, dogs, cats, goats and pigs. Dr. Haas says she did not see the animals on the farm and could not comment on what condition they were in when they were removed. She also does not know where the animals were taken after their removal.

Hegarty is expected to be in court on Tuesday.