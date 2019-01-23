$1.2M coming to Vermont in hip replacement settlement

Vermont and New Hampshire will receive millions from a multistate settlement over hip implant devices.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced Tuesday that Vermont will receive $1.2 million out of a $120 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson and DePuy over allegations that DePuy unlawfully promoted its metal on metal hip implant devices, the ASR XL and the Pinnacle Ultamet.

Donovan alleged that DePuy engaged in unfair and deceptive practices by making misleading claims as to the longevity of metal on metal hip implants.

New Hampshire will receive $1.4 million in the multistate settlement.