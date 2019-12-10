$500K in robotics grants going to 101 NH schools

The New Hampshire Department of Education says grants from a robotics education fund have been awarded to 101 schools so far, up from 57 last year.

The grants totaling $522,000 fund the purchase of robotics kits, stipends for coaches and competition expenses.

The purpose of the program is to motivate students to pursue educational and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, while building critical life and work-related skills.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said Tuesday robotics tournaments combine teambuilding, problem-solving and hands-on high-tech experience.

Schools can still apply.

