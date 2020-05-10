Over abundance of hemp

A local CBD store in Pittsford is giving away free CBD products. We're told VT Terps is giving away free samples of their products every Saturday for the next month due to an over abundance of products with the pandemic limiting sales. On Saturday, they sold MORE THAN 100 samples in less than three hours, and they tell us most of their customers were elderly Vermonters who were in need of CBD products. Chris Porter, the company's, says multiple customers needed CBD for aches and pains, and the responses from happy customers ensured they'd continue with the giveaway.

"Huge response, everyone was very happy," he said, "we've already had a couple of responses this morning saying that they liked the product, so that's all I can ask for."

Due to how quickly they ran out of free samples, they plan to hand out close to one-hundred and fifty samples next weekend.