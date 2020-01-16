Overnight snowfall makes for slick roads

A morning snowstorm has made for slick roads and a slow morning commutes around the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for some areas, with 6 to 9 inches of snow expected.

Police say I-91 NB in Springfield is down to one lane because of a tractor trailer accident. Officials say it'll be closed for 30 minutes to an hour.

In Addison, Route 125 is blocked in the area of Route 17 west because of a tractor trailer accident with downed power lines.

VTrans say Route 22A in Shoreham at the intersection of Brown Rd. is closed.

The storm was expected to move out of the area by Thursday afternoon, followed by plunging temperatures and below-zero wind chills for Friday. Another storm system will come in Saturday with another round of accumulating snow that will last into Sunday.