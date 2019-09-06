Owner of the gun that killed a man in Hinesburg in court Friday

The owner of the gun that killed a man in Hinesburg will be in court Friday.

A judge is set to decide whether Kory Lee George will have to stay in jail.

Police say back in July, a pistol was used to kill 45-year-old David Auclair.

That pistol was found in Lewis Creek, near where Auclair was killed.

George is Auclair's stepson and is being charged with owing the gun which we're told he isn't allowed to do because he's a felon.

His is not being charged with Auclair's death, no charges have been filed yet in his death.

Stay with WCAX as we follow up from the courtroom later Friday.