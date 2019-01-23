Owners of former Vt. furniture store get manufacturing permit

The new owners of a former furniture store in Bennington have received zoning for light manufacturing.

The new permit will allow Polar Composite Corp., LLC to continue to utilize the 17,000-square-foot building, which has gone unused since last January. The Bennington Banner reports the Development Review Board's decision is dated Jan. 16 and one board member, Ron Alderman, voted against approval of the permit.

Co-owner James Salerno has said the building will be used for advanced research and development in the aerospace industry.

