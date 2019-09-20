Owners of former marble industry building see future in hemp

The owners of a building that once played a key role in Vermont's marble industry think the future for the structure could be hemp.

Paul Carroccio, of TPW Real Estate Sales and Rentals, tells the Rutland Herald they're talking with a half a dozen hemp-related businesses about setting up shop in the Vermont Marble Company building in Proctor.

He says he expects to have a tenant by winter.

Carroccio's business bought the 30,500-square-foot building at auction in March.

There are no plans to turn the facility into a hemp processing center. Rather, there are other hemp-related operations that might be able to use the building, which was used as a laboratory by a former owner.

The growth and processing of industrial hemp is an expanding market for Vermont farmers.

