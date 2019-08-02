PFAS found in in bottled water

Bottled water made and sold in New England may have toxic chemicals in it.

New Hampshire Health Officials tested bottled water produced by Spring Hill Dairy, Inc. of Haverhill, Massachusetts. It's a brand that is also sold in Vermont.

Officials found PFAs, a chemical that can hurt you over time.

The water is sold under various brand names.

It didn't pass the Vermont standard, so now the state is working to get bottles off Vermont store shelves.

The brands are:

- 365

- Best Yet

- Cumberland Farms

- CVS (Ice Canyon)

- Food Club

- HyTop

- IGA

- Shaw’s