Report: Vt. needs major investment to meet weatherization, energy goals

Vermont lawmakers will have to find tens of millions of dollars a year for the state to meet its energy goals according to a new report out from the Public Utility Commission.

Contractors with Energy Co-op of Vermont sealed up the Jacobson family's attic in Georgia Friday morning.

"It's our retirement home. I have my almost 94-year-old mother living here with us and she likes it very warm," said Vickie Jacobson.

But she and her husband Paul also knew that they were losing lots of heat in their drafty 1940s-era farm house, leading to many fuel oil fill-ups. "And that's very expensive. We've been, what, every six weeks?" Vickie said.

"Well, in the winter it's every four weeks, yeah," added Paul.

They're looking forward to cutting back on their bills. According to the latest report from the Public Utility Commission about 50,000 more homes in Vermont still need weatherization work like this. Getting all those done could cost taxpayers $350 million. That's just one of many large price tags attached to Vermont's ambitious energy goals.

"We don't have enough public funding to really transform Vermont's transportation sector and its heating sector," said the PUC's Tom Knauer.

He says early estimates show Vermont would need to invest up to $60 million a year into areas like weatherization, thermal efficiency, and transportation to meet its carbon-cutting targets. Where that money will come from is the million dollar -- or several million dollar -- question. "Without the funding, it doesn't look promising," Knauer said.

Vermont Fuel Dealers Association Executive Director Matt Cota fears those efficiency costs may end up being shouldered by their customers. "I'm concerned about a $60 million tax on the fuels we need to heat our homes and drive to work," he said.

He says those imposed costs will leave out work that their industry is already doing to reduce carbon, like adding bio-diesel blends and more efficient heating systems. "It won't all be electrification, and our concern from the Vermont fuel industry is that the focus will solely be on electric heat and electric cars when there are many different tools in the toolbox that will be needed to reduce carbon emissions in Vermont," Cota said.

"We are eager to see if there's anything that could be done sooner," said Rebecca Foster with Efficiency Vermont.

Efficiency Vermont is all about electric savings, but is ready to branch into the transportation sector. Foster says they want to make projects more affordable. "One of the things we're working at here is trying to see if we can make our weatherization programs more scalable so they could be done at a less expensive dollar amount, but it's a difficult job to do," she said.

"I think it's definitely worth it," Vickie Jacobson said.

The Jacobsons are getting some rebates to help with the cost of the work, but also investing their own money.

"Every bit helps," Paul said.

"And it's worth it to put the money into the house, and to insulate it to help with the heat bills," Vickie added.

The report shows no support yet from energy stakeholders to the idea of having an all-fuels efficiency utility that would be charged with finding savings across all fuel types -- from electricity all the way to heating oil. That's because there isn't any sense of who would pay for it and how, or who would run it. That's another question we'll expect to see answered in the final report a year from now.