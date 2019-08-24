Painting Burlington brighter

Burlington is getting a little bit brighter.

That's thanks to an organization painting various murals around downtown. Service Rendered Inc. is a local non profit that encourages youth to pursue their dreams and stay substance free.

The group also launched an initiative called Art so Wonderful, which originally was used as a restorative justice program.

Now, thanks to businesses donating their walls, the group is taking the opportunity to allow artists to showcase their work throughout Chittenden County.

"I think the people who choose to participate are doing it because they want to show off their art and they want to see a piece of themselves around the city and thousands and thousands of people are going to see it," said Bonnie Filker of Service Rendered Inc.

"The most fun part of is to work with other artists and partner and collaborate our styles together and give a piece of art to the community that they can look up to and feel connected to every time they are in town, said artist, Elizabeth Emmett.

The group is planning their next mural in Winooski, and next month they plan to open an art gallery inside the mall on Church Street.

