Pamela Smart to ask for another chance at parole

A spokeswoman for Pamela Smart, a former high school employee serving a life without parole sentence for recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband in 1990, says Smart will once again ask New Hampshire's governor and the Executive Council for a hearing.

Gov. Chris Sununu and the council that approves government appointments, contracts and pardons rejected her request last year for a hearing for parole consideration or reduced sentence.

Smart's spokeswoman said Smart plans to refile her petition in 2021.

Smart has denied knowledge of the plot to kill her husband. She's been in prison for 30 years.

