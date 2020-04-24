Pandemic Pregnancy: Labor and delivery protocol changed at UVMMC

Pregnant women in Vermont are dealing with an added stress - wondering what happens when it's time to give birth?

Protocol at the University of Vermont Medical Center has changed during the pandemic, including only allowing one support person in the hospital with the mother and the recommendation that moms infected with COVID-19 separate from baby after birth.

"The goal is to keep her healthy and well during labor and keep baby safe and healthy so they can be reunited as soon as possible" said Marti Churchill , the lead certified nurse midwife at UVMMC.

To prepare families, childhood educators have switched to online classes.

Alexandra Montgomery explains what's new at the Vermont's largest hospital during the pandemic and how families are adapting.

