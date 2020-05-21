Pandemic delays Burlington City Hall Park project

Burlington's City Hall Park won't reopen on time, as construction crews work to finish the project during the pandemic.

City Hall Park was supposed to open by mid-August, but crews say it's been a challenge during the COVID-19 outbreak and construction was halted from the end of March until mid-May.

Officials say the new completion target is early October.

SD Ireland teams say they're following CDC and state guidelines when working and that came with a delay in construction.

You may notice traffic changes starting June 2. We're told the intersection at Main and St. Paul Street will become a temporary four-way stop.