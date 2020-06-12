Pandemic doesn't stop local theatre students from producing musical film

Even during a pandemic, local musical theater students are thinking the show must go on.

When Vermont schools closed in March, teachers and students had to get creative about conducting classes. But some assignments can't be completed through word docs and emails.

"You know what, let's make this happen, we can do it," said Brian Boyes, secondary performing arts and media arts teacher.

Right now, the Cabot High schoolers would be preparing for the in-person premiere of their jukebox musical performance: 'The Paths We Tread.'

But because of the quarantine, they're instead waiting to see their film's final cut, online.

"Honestly this is something completely new I've never even seen before, let alone done it," said Louis Searles a senior at Cabot.

Blending film, musical theater, and animation, the team of students worked tirelessly for the past seven weeks on a more than 30-minute recorded piece all remotely.

