One of Vermont's biggest car shows has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Organizers hit the brakes on the Antique and Classic Car Meet planned for early August in Waterbury.

The three-day event usually attracts about 25,000 people to see 700 show cars and browse from 500 flea market vendors.

But it's a no-go this year. It would have been it's 63rd year.

Here's a look at last year's meet.