Pandemic prompts cuts at UVM Health Network

The University of Vermont Health Network says it is facing an estimated loss of $152 million this fiscal year due to the coronavirus pandemic and now says it will make sweeping changes.

Those changes include cutting the base salary of leaders, cutting employer retirement benefit contributions to leaders and a hiring freeze across the network.

The network went into the COVID-19 pandemic already more than $14 million in the red.

Officials there say measures like pausing elective surgeries, creation of temporary coronavirus facilities and an increase in telehealth led to more financial strain.